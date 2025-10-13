Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

