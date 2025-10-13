PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2%

PPG stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.