Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $285.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

