Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,742,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,948,000 after purchasing an additional 417,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $121.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $8,853,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

