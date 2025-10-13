SPC Financial Inc. Has $387,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,349.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $102.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

