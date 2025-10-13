NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

