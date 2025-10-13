Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 198.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.