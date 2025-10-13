Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:EW opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

