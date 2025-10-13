GFS Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $413.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

