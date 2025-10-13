Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 354.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

