Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares MBS ETF worth $177,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.28 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.