Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 208.2% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,463,783. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

