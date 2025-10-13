Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $564.63 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,024.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

