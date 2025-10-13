Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $209.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

