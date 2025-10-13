Delaney Dennis R Buys 295 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $122.85 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.62 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

