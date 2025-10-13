Presilium Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $375.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.