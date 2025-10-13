Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $121.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

