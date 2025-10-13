Vest Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,537 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $119.36 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

