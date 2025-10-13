Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

