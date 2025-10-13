Eastern Bank Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,198,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.67.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $314.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.75 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $226.50 and a 52 week high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

