OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

