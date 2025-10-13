Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Takes $49.13 Million Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 931,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,131,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 0.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

