Stack Financial Management Inc Has $33.53 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.09 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

