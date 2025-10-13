Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

