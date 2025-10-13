AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $230.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71. The firm has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.