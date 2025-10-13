Pandora Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 120 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $429.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

