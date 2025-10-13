Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $119.36 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.