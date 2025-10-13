Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 23.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 42.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:PAX opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $918.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.