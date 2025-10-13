Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

