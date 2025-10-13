Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $75.05 on Monday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.