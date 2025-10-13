Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE NRG opened at $160.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.