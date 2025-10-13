Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $106.58 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.78 and a 52-week high of $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

