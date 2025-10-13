Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 663 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,958,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after buying an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,144,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after buying an additional 347,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after buying an additional 559,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.0%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $197.32 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

