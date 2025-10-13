Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.2%

LYV stock opened at $153.07 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.