PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PTC were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PTC by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 52,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $196.90 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.