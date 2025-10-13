Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Stock Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $259.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.80 and a 52-week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

