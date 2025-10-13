BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 171.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 136.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 162,123 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

