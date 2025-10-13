Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3%

Ecolab stock opened at $271.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

