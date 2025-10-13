Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,366 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

