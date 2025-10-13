Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4%

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

