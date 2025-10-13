BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BLW opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

