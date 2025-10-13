1,055 Shares in Workday, Inc. $WDAY Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 128.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 29.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $233.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,625 shares of company stock valued at $59,749,934 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.