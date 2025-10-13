Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $175.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.