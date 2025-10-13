McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

