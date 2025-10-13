BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 50.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.