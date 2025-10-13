Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in AON by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:AON opened at $359.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.