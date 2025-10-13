NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

