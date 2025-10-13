OFI Invest Asset Management Has $867,000 Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nucor by 138.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $133.68 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

