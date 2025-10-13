Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

