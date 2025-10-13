IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,657 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.01 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

